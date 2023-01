Makar (upper body) told reporters he was good to go against the Ducks on Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar looks set to return to action after missing the Avs' previous four contests due to his upper-body issue. The defenseman will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off, as he is currently riding a six-game point streak during which he notched four goals and five assists. Makar should almost certainly unseat Devon Toews as the quarterback of the No. 1 power-play unit.