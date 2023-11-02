Makar (undisclosed) will play Wednesday versus the Blues, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Makar was considered questionable for the contest, but it looks like he'll be good to go. The 25-year-old should be on the top pairing and first power-play unit. He has nine points through eight games.
