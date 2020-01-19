Play

Makar scored his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

His second-period tally set a new franchise record for goals by a rookie defenseman, topping the 10 scored by John-Michael Liles in 2003-04. Makar has barely slowed down since returning to action from an upper-body injury, scoring three goals and seven points in his last 11 games, and he remains firmly in the hunt for the Calder Trophy heading into the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories