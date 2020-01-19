Avalanche's Cale Makar: Sets franchise record
Makar scored his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
His second-period tally set a new franchise record for goals by a rookie defenseman, topping the 10 scored by John-Michael Liles in 2003-04. Makar has barely slowed down since returning to action from an upper-body injury, scoring three goals and seven points in his last 11 games, and he remains firmly in the hunt for the Calder Trophy heading into the second half.
