Makar recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Makar's shot was tipped in by Matt Calvert to knot the score at three late in the third period. The 21-year-old blueliner is up to 33 points (nine scored, 24 helpers) through 37 games this season. He's added 79 shots and a plus-4 rating. Lately, Makar has been a little cooler with a goal and four helpers in his last eight outings. From a rookie defenseman, that's fine, but it's not the level he established over the first two months.