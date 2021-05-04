Makar recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Makar set up Andre Burakovsky's decisive tally just 41 seconds into overtime. The 22-year-old Makar is up to 39 points, 86 shots on goal and a plus-12 rating through 38 contests. He continues to play north of a point-per-game pace -- that'll work for just about all fantasy blue lines.