Makar posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Makar went down to one knee while entering the Coyotes zone before finding Nazem Kadri on the left wing. Kadri scored the Avalanche's third goal, and Makar picked up his second assist in as many outings. The 22-year-old Makar is up to one goal, 13 helpers, 29 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating in 15 appearances.
