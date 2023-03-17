Makar scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over Ottawa.
Makar opened the game at 2:35 of the first period with a wrister from the top of the right face-off circle. He then dished to Valeri Nichushkin who put the Avs up 2-0 on the power play at 5:00 of the same frame. Makar is on a seven-game, 13-point scoring streak (three goals, 10 assists). Twenty-seven of his 58 points this season have come with the man advantage.
