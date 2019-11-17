Avalanche's Cale Makar: Shakes apple tree
Makar posted four assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.
Somewhat surprisingly, only one of his helpers came with the man advantage. Makar's first four-point game of his career put him at 22 points (five tallies, 17 assists) in 20 games. He added three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the contest.
