Makar (lower body) should be ready for the start of the playoffs, but coach Jared Bednar isn't sure if the 24-year-old defender will play in any of the Avalanche's final three regular-season contests, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Although we likely won't see Makar again during the regular season, the outstanding defender should be ready to rock for Game 1 of the Avalanche's first-round playoff series. Makar's racked up 14 goals and 66 points through 60 contests this campaign.