Makar (upper body) is expected to be out for the remainder of the Avalanche's road trip, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

That essentially rules Makar out for games Monday and Wednesday in San Jose. Per Baugh, head coach Jared Bednar refused to say Makar was any worse than day-to-day, but the star defenseman will be missing multiple contests. With this timeline, the earliest he can be expected to return is Friday versus the Ducks.