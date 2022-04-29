Makar will be rested for Friday's regular-season finale against the Wild, per NHL.com.

Makar will end the regular season leading the league in goals by a defenseman with 28 and nine points shy of Nashville's Roman Josi for the points total (95). Heading into the postseason, Makar should continue to serve as the quarterback of the No. 1 power-play unit and figures to offer top-end fantasy value given his ability to produce in the offensive end.