Makar picked up an assist in a 7-4 win Saturday over Toronto.
This season continues to be a thing of beauty. Makar is on a six-game, 12-point streak that includes 10 helpers. And his 75 points, including 24 goals, in 64 games not only puts Makar on the top of all NHL defensemen, but squarely into the NHL's top-10 overall, irrespective of position. He's tied with Jack Eichel for eighth on that list.
