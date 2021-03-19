Makar (upper body) had six shots on goal in 19:13 of ice time during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Makar returned from a 10-game absence, and he saw his second-lowest ice time of the season. While he wasn't able to add to his point total, his six shots was tied for the team lead Thursday -- Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Logan O'Connor all matched that mark. Makar has 14 points, 35 shots and a plus-7 rating through 16 outings, and fantasy managers should make room for him in their lineups now that he's healthy.