Makar (undisclosed) did some light skating on his own before Thursday's team practice, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Makar exited the ice as soon as his teammates began to arrive, but the fact that he was able to skate at all is a step in the right direction. Another update on the sensational rookie should surface once he's cleared to practice.
