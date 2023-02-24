Makar (concussion) skated for about 50 minutes Wednesday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

During Wednesday's off day for the team, Makar, who has been in concussion protocol twice in the last two weeks, was a surprise appearance on the ice with other injured players. He was joined by Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Darren Helm (lower body). Makar will not play this weekend, which sets Monday as the earliest possible return.