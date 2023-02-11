Makar (head) skated in Denver on Friday, Brennan Vogt of Full Press NHL reports.

Makar was feared to have a concussion following a hit to the head from Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter last Tuesday, but Vogt provides video footage of the defenseman who shared the ice with Darren Helm (lower body). Vogt provided a second video that shows Helm moving at a quicker pace than Makar. Following Saturday's road tilt against Florida, which Makar will miss, Colorado comes back home for a game against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. It's unclear if the blueliner will be ready to go.