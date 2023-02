Makar (head) is practicing in a regular jersey Friday, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.

Makar has missed the last four games, after taking a blindside hit to his head from Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter on Feb. 7. The 24-year-old blueliner has 13 goals and 45 points in 45 games this season, after winning the Norris Trophy in 2021-22, scoring 28 goals and adding 58 assists in 77 games. Get set to activate him Saturday in St. Louis.