Makar (undisclosed) skated on his own Tuesday for a second time this week, Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Makar then retreated to the perch above the arena to watch practice. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said he does not need to see Makar in a preseason game but would like the star blueliner to knock off the rust prior to the regular season.
