Makar notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Makar helped out on an Evan Rodrigues tally in the second period. The assist extended Makar's point streak to four games (one goal, six helpers). The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 14 points (eight on the power play), 33 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating in 12 outings overall. While he's nowhere near the 11.7 shooting percentage he posted last year, he's still been a productive part of the Avalanche's offense.