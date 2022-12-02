Makar had two assists, one on the power play, six shots and one hit over 30:38 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over Buffalo.
Makar assisted on both of Nathan MacKinnon's goals and quarterbacked a power play that produced three goals on six opportunities. He's at 17 assists with 10 on the power play through 21 games.
