Makar notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Makar had been held off the scoresheet in the last two games before setting up a Nazem Kadri in the second period. The 23-year-old Makar has continued to play well in the playoffs, logging three goals and eight helpers through seven contests. The star defenseman has added 30 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating, and he may be asked to do even more with Samuel Girard (chest) out for the remainder of the playoffs.