Makar notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Makar had the secondary assist that led to a Mikko Rantanen go-ahead goal in the third period. With that helper, Makar ended March with 19 points in 15 outings -- that's right in line with his scoring pace this season. The 23-year-old is up to 75 points, 197 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 77 hits and a plus-39 rating through 64 appearances.