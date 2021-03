Makar scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Makar tallied at 12:37 of the second period and also assisted on Gabriel Landeskog's goal three minutes later. The two-point effort was Makar's second in the last five games. The star defenseman is up to three goals, 19 points, a plus-9 rating and 43 shots on net through 20 contests. He's a plug-and-play defenseman in fantasy.