Makar posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Makar set up a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the first period. All but one of Makar's six assists this year have come on the power play, though it's a little discouraging he's off to a slow start at even strength. He's also stuck on zero goals through six games after scoring 28 times last year. There's no reason to worry about the 23-year-old's offense when he's working at a point-per-game pace -- in fact, knowing he's capable of more should be encouraging for fantasy managers.