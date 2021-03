Makar (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday morning, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Makar won't be available for Tuesday's game against Anaheim or Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, but he's clearly trending in the right direction in his recovery. Check back for another update on the 22-year-old blueliner, who's been sidelined since late February with an upper-body injury, ahead of Saturday's rematch with the Wild.