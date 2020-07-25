Makar (undisclosed) wore a non-contact sweater for the beginning of Saturday's practice, but he put on a regular jersey for power-play work, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Makar has been a limited participant in practice since exiting last Saturday's on-ice session early with an undisclosed issue, but it appears as though he's close to 100 percent healthy ahead of Sunday's flight to Edmonton. The Calder Trophy finalist racked up 12 goals and 50 points in 57 games during the regular season.