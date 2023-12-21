Makar (lower body) will be a game-time call against Ottawa on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Makar has already been sidelined for three games due to his lower-body problem and appears to be in danger of missing one more. When healthy, the world-class blueliner has racked up eight goals and 29 assists, including 14 power-play points. If he does suit up against Ottawa, Makar figures to link back up with the No. 1 power-play unit and figures to offer elite fantasy value given his offensive upside.