Makar posted an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Makar picked up the secondary helper on the first of Andre Burakovsky's two goals in the game. The 21-year-old Makar is riding a four-game point streak, during which he's notched one goal and six helpers. In 13 playoff games overall, he has 14 points, 35 shots and a plus-11 rating.