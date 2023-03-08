Makar scored a goal on five shots, added three assists and went plus-5 in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Makar opened the scoring at 4:08 of the first period and added a helper on each of the Avalanche's three goals in the second. This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 16, though he only played in six of 19 games during that span. The defenseman is up to 14 tallies, 36 helpers, 150 shots on net, a plus-11 rating, 60 hits and 67 blocked shots through 49 outings overall.