Makar (upper body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Makar will sit out a sixth straight game. The 22-year-old blueliner didn't skate Monday morning, so it appears he's trending in the wrong direction for Wednesday's rematch against the Coyotes, too. Samuel Girard has taken on a significant role in Makar's absence, and Girard should remain on the first pairing Monday.