Avalanche's Cale Makar: Still sidelined
According to coach Jared Bednar, Makar (upper body) is "feeling better," but he's still not sure when the rookie blueliner will be ready to return, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Makar won't play Wednesday against Chicago or Thursday against Carolina and essentially remains out indefinitely at this point. The rookie phenom is currently on injured reserve, so his activation off that list will be the best indicator that his return is imminent.
