Makar had a power-play goal, a power-play assist, four shots on net and three blocked shots over 28:15 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona.

Makar, who left practice early Wednesday per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now, showed up Thursday ready to go. The Avalanche prepared for him to possibly miss the game by calling up Sam Malinski from AHL Colorado, but he was not needed. Makar whistled a wrister after changing the angle for his third power-play tally and second in two games. The defenseman later assisted on Nathan MacKinnon's power-play strike that sent the game into overtime, giving him his 12th multi-point game of the season, The league's top blueliner has recorded 13 points while Colorado is skater up and 34 overall through 22 games.