Makar scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues in Game 1.
Makar opened the scoring at 15:15 of the first period. The 22-year-old defenseman racked up 22 of his 44 points in the regular season on the power play, and he's back at it in the postseason. Makar will likely log top-pairing minutes while working on the first man-advantage unit in the playoffs.
