Avalanche's Cale Makar: Supplies helper
Makar posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.
Makar joined the lineup for Game 3, and he produced a goal and a helper as well as six blocks in his three appearances. He went plus-4 in that span as the Calgary native helped the Avalanche eliminate his hometown team.
