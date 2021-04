Makar recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Makar had the secondary helper on the first of Nathan MacKinnon's two goals in the game. The 22-year-old Makar has two goals and seven assists in his last nine contests. The star defenseman continues to establish himself at both ends of the ice -- he's at 23 points, 54 shots and a plus-14 rating in 24 appearances this season.