Makar scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Makar tied the game at 2-2 just 3:31 into the second period. It was the young defenseman's first goal of the season, and it extended his point streak to four games (one goal, five helpers). Overall, Makar has 11 points, 23 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 10 contests to begin his second NHL campaign.