Makar notched three assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Makar helped set up all of Colorado's goals Monday, recording a third straight three-assist game. It's been an incredible run, even by Makar's standards -- he now has points in seven consecutive games, tallying 15 assists in that span. An early favorite for his second Norris Trophy, Makar is now up to four goals with a league-leading 23 assists through his first 17 games this season.