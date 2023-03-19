Makar collected three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
The blueliner had a hand in each of the Avalanche's first three goals on the afternoon. Makar has found the scoresheet in eight straight games, a stretch in which the 24-year-old has racked up three goals and 16 points, including seven power-play helpers.
