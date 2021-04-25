Makar scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one of them also with the man advantage, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

He opened the scoring just 97 seconds into the first period, and Makar and Nathan MacKinnon were in on every Colorado goal on the afternoon. Despite missing a dozen games this season due to injury, the 22-year-old is still in the top 10 in the NHL in scoring off the blue line, racking up five goals and 35 points through 33 contests.