Makar had a goal and an assist while on the power play in Friday's 3-0 win over San Jose. He added seven shots, one hit and three blocked shots.

Makar submitted another Norris Trophy-worthy performance Friday, as he quarterbacked two first-period power-play markers. He assisted on a goal by captain Gabriel Landeskog, who redirected his shot from the point. The defenseman didn't need any help two minutes later when his shot eluded Martin Jones. Makar has 37 points in 36 games, with 20 of those points coming on the power play.