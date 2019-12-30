Makar recorded three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Makar returned this weekend after an eight-game absence due to a concussion, and he hasn't missed a beat, averaging 24:25 per game and notching an assist. The 21-year-old continues to lead the Calder Trophy race for the NHL's best rookie, as he's piled up eight goals and 29 points through 31 games.