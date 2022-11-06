Makar recorded three assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

All three helpers came in the second period as the Avalanche broke open a 1-1 tie, and Makar also chipped in four shots, a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-4 rating. The 24-year-old blueliner has one goal and 13 points through 11 games as he looks to match or top last season's career-high 86 points.