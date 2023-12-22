Makar logged a pair of assists, five shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Makar missed three games with a lower-body injury, but he didn't skip a beat on offense. Both of his assists came on power-play tallies, giving him five points over six appearances in December. Makar is at eight goals, 31 assists, 76 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 28 outings. Staying healthy remains a challenge, but Makar needs to be in fantasy lineups across the board when he's active.