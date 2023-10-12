Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist, went plus-3, blocked two shots and logged four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

It was a productive effort across the board for Makar. The 24-year-old is the No. 1 defenseman in fantasy entering this season, particularly because of his effectiveness on the Avalanche's top power-play unit. While he was limited to 60 contests last season, he produced 66 points (30 on the power play) and 176 shots on net. The 24-year-old should be a fixture in fantasy lineups whenever Colorado is playing.