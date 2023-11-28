Makar scored a power-play goal on three shots, logged an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Makar scored at 3:35 of the second period, less than two minutes after he helped out on Ryan Johansen's second goal of the game. With eight multi-point efforts so far in November, Makar has been one of the best players in the league this month. He's up to six goals, 32 points (11 on the power play), 51 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 21 appearances.