Makar scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist Monday during the Avalanche's 7-1 win over the Coyotes in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The goal was an absolute stunner. Just 19 seconds into the third period, Makar picked up the puck at his own blue line and weaved his way through the soft Arizona defense before beating Antti Raanta just inside the post on the backhand. Makar now has a point in four straight games, and the 21-year-old is up to two goals and six points through seven contests this postseason.