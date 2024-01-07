Makar scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

The Avalanche fell behind 3-0 in the first period, but Makar kicked off a second-period surge that tied the game with a wicked shot from the faceoff dot to the left of Sergei Bobrovsky. Florida dominated again in the third, however. Since returning Makar from a lower-body injury in late December, Makar has four multi-point performances in eight games en route to a goal and 10 points.