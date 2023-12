Makar recorded two power-play assists, five shots on net and three blocked shots over 25:55 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Colorado's stars teamed up for a pair of power-play goals, as Makar helped out on tallies by Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon, before the wheels came off in the third period. It was the 15th multi-point game for the defenseman, who has 18 power-play points and 41 overall in 30 games.