Makar scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Makar gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead with his tally at 10:31 of the first period. In the second, he assisted on Devon Toews' second goal of the game. That defensive pairing is clicking at just the right time of the year. Makar is up to eight goals, 43 points (22 on the power play), 101 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 41 contests this season.