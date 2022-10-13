Makar dished out two assists while adding four shots and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Makar helped out on two of Colorado's four power-play goals as the reigning champs cruised to victory after raising their Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters. The 23-year-old defenseman was arguably the most important piece of that championship run, capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, and Makar's best hockey may yet lie ahead of him.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Collects two points in loss•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Adds two power-play assists•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Strikes twice on special teams•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Five points in series-clinching win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Earns power-play assist•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Collects three points in win•