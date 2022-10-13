Makar dished out two assists while adding four shots and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Makar helped out on two of Colorado's four power-play goals as the reigning champs cruised to victory after raising their Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters. The 23-year-old defenseman was arguably the most important piece of that championship run, capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, and Makar's best hockey may yet lie ahead of him.